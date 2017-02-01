Lawmakers promise action on coal ash

Thursday marks the third anniversary of the coal ash spill, and neighbors affected by the spill are asking for lawmakers to pressure Duke Energy to pay up more than it is offering.Duke Energy is offering to cover water bills, make up money lost in property value, plus $5,000 to those affected by the spill, which took place on Feb. 2, 2014. That's the day a pipe underneath one of the coal ash pits at the Dan River Steam Station caved in, spewing out tons of sludge into the river.At a news conference Monday, lawmakers admitted they have not filed any bills yet, but they promised that they're working on it."When we say we want real solutions and not more pollution, we want to clean up and continue to address and not exacerbate the legacy of contamination impacting communities," said Sen. Erica Smith Ingram, D-Edgecombe County. "It is our moral and ethical responsibility."For more, watch the video report above.