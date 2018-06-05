Lawyers spar over access to records of other misconduct claims against Trump

An attorney for Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in 2007 and is now suing the president for defamation, is fighting back against the Trump campaign's refusal to turn over any documents of other women who may have accused Trump of inappropriate behavior.In a hearing in New York state court on Tuesday, Zervos' attorney Marianne Wang argued that the campaign inappropriately "drew a line" on that information, and told reporters after the hearing that Zervos is trying to prove "the falsity of [Trump's] statements, including his falsity about other women."Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz shot back that such information would be "irrelevant," especially if these are "other women who are not claiming defamation."Judge Jennifer Schecter asked the parties to submit legal briefs on that issue and set out a discovery schedule for the case, despite Kasowitz's attempts to delay the matter pending appeals. The judge ordered that certain documentary evidence be produced by September 2018 and depositions of Trump and Zervos be completed by January 31, 2019.Kasowitz has claimed that the Supremacy Clause of the US Constitution bars a state court lawsuit against a sitting president and said in court on Tuesday that "this issue will likely reach the Supreme Court of the United States."The state court's mid-level Appellate Division has already denied Trump's request for a stay of the case while the Constitutional questions are decided, and Trump has appealed that ruling to a higher court.Zervos is asking for "special damages" of almost $3,000 plus damages for emotional harm and loss of business and for punitive damages.The judge said depositions would be limited to seven hours per witness, meaning Trump could face a long day of questioning.The parties' have agreed, however, to open negotiations concerning a limited protective order to keep some discovery confidential.