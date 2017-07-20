Billy Jo McLean received two life sentences and will be given mental health treatment after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities said McLean took off after the murders. He was captured in Texas nearly two months later.
Investigators said he burned his wife, Calandra, and his 13-year-old stepdaughter, Tashanna.
He then took his 17-year-old stepson, Tobias, with him to Texas. Tobias found out about the murders on Facebook when they stopped on their trip.
