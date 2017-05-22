Live coverage: 19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Video shows scene in Manchester, England, during 'serious incident' after Ariana Grande concert; fatalities reported https://t.co/ACcGukEXc9 pic.twitter.com/cmAv5nvE4q — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

Police in Manchester, England confirm 19 are dead and at least 50 people injured after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night.WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:Police said they are treating this as a terrorist incident until proven otherwise.Manchester Police also said emergency workers responded to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena just before 10:35 p.m.The incident occurred as the concert ended.Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloonsJoseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's US record label, said the singer is OK and they are investigating what happened."A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."Added Oliver Jones, 17: "The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run."Police are urging residents and visitors to avoid the area as first responders react to the incident.The Dangerous Woman Tour is the third concert tour by Grande to support her third studio album, Dangerous Woman. The tour began on February 3, 2017, in Phoenix, Arizona at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.Manchester Arena holds about 21,000 people, making it slightly larger than PNC Arena in Raleigh, which holds 19.500 for center-stage concerts and 18,800 for end-stage performances.From Manchester the tour is to move through Europe, including Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.