Local veteran receives keys to new home in Princeton

A local veteran received the keys to a new home in Princeton Thursday.It was all thanks to Operation Homefront and their partners.They awarded a newly renovated, mortgage-free home to US Marine Corporal Zachary Vinson and his family.Corporal Vinson spent two deployments overseas."I was exposed to some blast on my first appointment, so that's why am wearing his glasses for light sensitivity and things like that," Vinson explained.The couple plans to head back to school after Vinson leaves the Marine Corps in the fall.