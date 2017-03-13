NEWS

Losing an hour of sleep can lead to problems on roads

Losing an hour of sleep may not seem like much of a concern, but it can lead to problems on the roads. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you're like us and feeling a little groggier today after springing forward, you're not alone.

Losing an hour of sleep may not seem like much of a concern, but it can lead to problems on the roads.

Officials say there is a higher risk of crashes in the days immediately following the start of Daylight Saving Time.

And an increase in fatal crashes, according to AAA.

Their research also found that a person driving after only 4 or 5 hours of sleep has the same risk factor as someone driving drunk.

That's why it's important to get that rest after Daylight Saving Time begins - especially since most high schools have start times before sunrise now.

Teen and older drivers should make sure they get their rest this week.
Studies show the risk of wrecks by drowsy drivers remains high for the six days after the start of Daylight Saving Time.

RELATED: Daylight Saving Time: Reasons why we spring forward and fall back

Don't rely on strong coffee to get you through the risky days ahead.

AAA also found that 3 out of 10 motorists admit they had a hard time keeping their eyes open while driving this past month because they were so tired.

So, pull over if you're tired or better yet, go to bed early for the rest of the week if you drive.

