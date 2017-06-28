A rescuer & his patient. 10 baby ducks saved, handed over to @HPDNC Animal Control by Ladder 1's. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/zqvoBqhMxV — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 27, 2017

Some North Carolina firefighters went above and beyond - and "below" - to rescue some ducklings who were trapped in a storm drain.The firefighters crammed inside a drain Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville to get the baby ducks out one-by-one.They managed to save all 10 ducklings.The little ones are now with the Huntersville Animal Control, being nursed back to health, according to