Lucky ducks! North Carolina firefighters save ducklings stuck in storm drain

Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain in Huntersville, North Carolina (Huntersville Fire Department)

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Some North Carolina firefighters went above and beyond - and "below" - to rescue some ducklings who were trapped in a storm drain.

The firefighters crammed inside a drain Tuesday afternoon in Huntersville to get the baby ducks out one-by-one.

They managed to save all 10 ducklings.


The little ones are now with the Huntersville Animal Control, being nursed back to health, according to WSOC.
