Main Street in Durham reopens after gas leak

A gas leak forced Main Street to close near Duke University on Wednesday night.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A gas leak closed the 1000 block of Main Street in Durham near Duke University's East Campus on Wednesday night.

There was a gas leak from a broken line on a gas meter, a spokesman for the Durham Fire Department said Wednesday.

It happened on Main Street between Gregson and Morgan. Emergency workers responded to the call a little before 8:30 p.m.

The leak was stopped at 9 p.m., Durham FD said. The street reopened shortly before 10 p.m., Durham Police said.

PSNC Energy said a broken meter valve caused the leak. An unoccupied building was the only one served by the line.

The Fire Department is clearing the buildings to allow people back inside.

No injuries were reported.

