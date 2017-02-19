NEWS

Man, 25, dies in 80-foot fall from North Carolina waterfall

Authorities say a 25-year-old man had died after falling over a waterfall at a North Carolina state park in Burke County. (WTVD)

CONNELLY SPRINGS, NC --
Authorities say a 25-year-old man had died after falling over a waterfall at a North Carolina state park in Burke County.

South Mountains Park Ranger Lance Huss told media outlets that Ryan Yount was walking near the edge of 80-foot tall High Shoals Falls when he lost his footing and went over around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Huss says Yount was visiting the park near Connelly Springs with a small group that included his girlfriend. No one else was injured.

Huss says the fall remains under investigation, but all the evidence gathered so far appears it was an accident.
