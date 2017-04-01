NEWS

Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot

Zakaryia Abdin (Credit: Charleston - Sheriff J Al Cannon Detention Center)

CHARLESTON, South Carolina --
Federal prosecutors said a South Carolina man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group was previously convicted of plotting to kill American soldiers.

Authorities confirmed to local media outlets that Zakaryia Abdin was 16-years-old in 2015 when he was arrested in York County.

Officials said Abdin had schemed to rob a gun store and kill soldiers in revenge for American military action in the Middle East.

A parole board in May agreed to his early release.

The U.S. Justice Department said Abdin was arrested Thursday by FBI agents before he could board an airplane at Charleston International Airport and charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Abdin appeared Friday in federal court in Charleston.

