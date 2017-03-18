NEWS

Man accused of killing New York EMT by running her over has 31 prior arrests

CeFaan Kim has the story.

NEW YORK --
The man charged after an ambulance stolen in the Bronx Thursday was used to run over and kill an EMT has a lengthy arrest record.

Jose Gonzalez, 25, of the Bronx, has been charged with murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

According to the NYPD, he is an emotionally disturbed person and he has a criminal history.

Gonzalez has 31 prior arrests. including criminal mischief, assault, marijuana sale and possession, turnstile jumping and public lewdness.

He has six prior interactions with police as an emotionally disturbed person.

Gonzalez's most recent arrest was on Feb. 25, when was charged with criminal mischief for kicking out the window of a marked police van.



"He spat at one of the female officers and he started saying stuff like she should get raped and stuff like that," a resident said.

As he was escorted by police from the 43rd Precinct early Friday morning, Gonzalez muttered to himself with EMTs silently watching him put into a waiting police cruiser.
Raw video of Jose Gonzalez being escorted by police


"I'm innocent. I didn't do nothing. I'm innocent," Gonzalez said as he walked by.

Around 7 p.m. at White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Morris Park section, an ambulance on White Plains Road was flagged down by a pedestrian.

Police said the EMT, Yadira Arroyo, 44, who was behind the wheel, got out of the ambulance along with her partner. Then, the suspect apparently got into the driver's seat and started to drive away. The two EMTs tried to stop him, police said.

RELATED: EMT killed was mother of 5, 14-year FDNY veteran

The suspect put the ambulance in reverse, knocking Arroyo to the ground, then drove over her, police said. He kept going backward, hitting two occupied cars, a 2014 Honda Pilot and a 2007 Toyota Camry. No one in either car was hurt.

He hit a parked, unoccupied 1997 Lincoln Town car, then dragged Arroyo into the middle of the intersection, police said. The ambulance turned left onto eastbound Watson Avenue and struck a 2007 Infiniti G35 and a 2000 Kia Sportage, both parked, before coming to a stop.

The NYPD said that Gonzalez tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by an MTA police officer who was on patrol.

Here's an exclusive video showing the officer hold Gonzalez down:
Exclusive video shows bystanders holding down the man suspected of running over and killing an EMT in the Broxn.


Arroyo was a 44-year-old mother of five and a 14-year veteran of the FDNY.

The EMT's partner had neck and shoulder injuries. Arroyo was taken to Jacobi hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation is continuing.
