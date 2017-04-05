Alert Raleigh police officers say they discovered the rape of a group home resident while investigating a suspicious car.A Raleigh Police Department spokeswoman says two officers noticed the car in the 200 block of Merrell Drive in East Raleigh.It's not clear what they saw, but after investigating they charged Nnamdi Nwankwo under a North Carolina law that includes sexual activity by a custodian.According to an arrest warrant, Nwankwo was having "sexual intercourse with ... a resident of a group home that he is an employee at and has custody of the victim..."The 53-year-old Rolesville resident is also charged with second-degree forcible rape. That arrest warrant indicates the victim is a 47-year-old woman.Police haven't released the name of the group home.It's not clear why the resident and the suspect were in a car together away from the group home.Nwankwo is scheduled to face a judge for the first time Wednesday afternoon.