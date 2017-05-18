James Berish makes his first court appearance since a 10 year old girl was struck by a bullet while she lay in bed early Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/dp9b1vnOBK — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) May 18, 2017

The man accused of firing the bullet that hit a 10-year-old Durham girl as she slept went before a judge Thursday morning.James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham, turned himself in on Wednesday. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.He told Judge Brian Wilkes Thursday that he plans to find his own attorney and did not want one appointed for him.Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. A gun was fired in a second-story apartment and the bullet came through the ceiling and hit Deisy Medina as she slept in her bed.She was rushed to the hospital with a serious wound. She has since been treated and released.Berish has posted his $30,000 bond and is free until his next court appearance.