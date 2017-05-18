NEWS

Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old goes before judge

James Scott Berish

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The man accused of firing the bullet that hit a 10-year-old Durham girl as she slept went before a judge Thursday morning.


James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham, turned himself in on Wednesday. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

He told Judge Brian Wilkes Thursday that he plans to find his own attorney and did not want one appointed for him.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday at 3:20 a.m. in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. A gun was fired in a second-story apartment and the bullet came through the ceiling and hit Deisy Medina as she slept in her bed.

She was rushed to the hospital with a serious wound. She has since been treated and released.

Berish has posted his $30,000 bond and is free until his next court appearance.

