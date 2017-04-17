NEWS

Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal

Patrick Jones appears in court.

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
One of the men accused of violating North Carolina's law that bars illegally luring collegiate athletes into contracts admitted guilt in a Hillsborough courtroom Monday, but did not plead guilty.

If he complies with the terms of his deal with prosecutors, the charges against Patrick Jones of Cartersville, Ga. will be dropped.

Jones is accused of trying to get UNC defensive end Robert Quinn to sign with sports agent Terry Watson.



Also in court Monday were Watson, Christopher Hawkins, and Michael Wayne Johnson Jr. Investigators allege the men also gave improper benefits to UNC players to encourage them to sign with Watson when they later turned pro.


North Carolina law requires agents to register with the Secretary of State's office and prohibits offering gifts to entice athletes to sign representation contracts.

Hearings for Watson, Jones, and Johnson were expected Monday afternoon. The case against another man, Willie Barley, was pushed back to May.

Players Marvin Austin, Greg Little, and Quinn were kicked off the UNC football team after an NCAA investigation found they had accepted thousands of dollars in trips and gifts from agents. The same investigation said a tutor helped them write papers - violating the honor code.

Due to football program investigations, 13 players sat out the 2010 season opener against LSU, with six players sitting out the entire season. Three of those were either dismissed from the team or declared "permanently ineligible" by the NCAA.

In September 2010, Associate Head Coach John Blake resigned because of questions about receiving money from an agent in California. In July 2011, UNC fired Head Coach Butch Davis. Davis has denied knowing anything about any wrongdoing.

In March 2012, the NCAA issued formal sanctions against the Carolina football program.

In 2014, Kenneth Wainstein, former federal prosecutor commissioned by UNC to probe problems at the school, released a more than 130-page report uncovering 18 years of academic fraud.

In those 18 years, the report showed 3,100 students were enrolled in paper classes, many of them were athletes. Those classes required little to no work. Over the span of almost two decades, the report showed student athletes were steered toward those classes to boost their grades and eligibility.

In the wake of the report, the NCAA said it was reopening its investigation. That case is still pending.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsuncNCAAHillsborough
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump says North Korea has 'gotta behave'
Doctor prescribed meds for Prince in another name: Affidavit
Daughter discovers parents dead of apparent CO poisoning
Trump family hosts its 1st White House Egg Roll
More News
Top Stories
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Show More
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
Walmart brawl caught on video
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Woman charged with manslaughter in Easter shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos