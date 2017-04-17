Man admits guilt in UNC football scandal

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --One of the men accused of violating North Carolina's law that bars illegally luring collegiate athletes into contracts admitted guilt in a Hillsborough courtroom Monday, but did not plead guilty.
If he complies with the terms of his deal with prosecutors, the charges against Patrick Jones of Cartersville, Ga. will be dropped.
Jones is accused of trying to get UNC defensive end Robert Quinn to sign with sports agent Terry Watson.
Patrick Jones, accused of trying to get former @TarHeelFootball player Robert Quinn to sign with agent Terry Watson, in court. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/g6A7EQpdq4— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) April 17, 2017
Also in court Monday were Watson, Christopher Hawkins, and Michael Wayne Johnson Jr. Investigators allege the men also gave improper benefits to UNC players to encourage them to sign with Watson when they later turned pro.
Former @NCCU QB Michael Wayne Johnson Jr., accused in @TarHeelFootball athlete-agent scandal, in court. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Z4RtUUfVTg— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) April 17, 2017
Terry Watson, agent accused of giving improper benefits to @TarHeelFootball players, obstruction of justice is in court for hearing. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/XYhqraJ2LH— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) April 17, 2017
North Carolina law requires agents to register with the Secretary of State's office and prohibits offering gifts to entice athletes to sign representation contracts.
Hearings for Watson, Jones, and Johnson were expected Monday afternoon. The case against another man, Willie Barley, was pushed back to May.
Players Marvin Austin, Greg Little, and Quinn were kicked off the UNC football team after an NCAA investigation found they had accepted thousands of dollars in trips and gifts from agents. The same investigation said a tutor helped them write papers - violating the honor code.
Due to football program investigations, 13 players sat out the 2010 season opener against LSU, with six players sitting out the entire season. Three of those were either dismissed from the team or declared "permanently ineligible" by the NCAA.
In September 2010, Associate Head Coach John Blake resigned because of questions about receiving money from an agent in California. In July 2011, UNC fired Head Coach Butch Davis. Davis has denied knowing anything about any wrongdoing.
In March 2012, the NCAA issued formal sanctions against the Carolina football program.
In 2014, Kenneth Wainstein, former federal prosecutor commissioned by UNC to probe problems at the school, released a more than 130-page report uncovering 18 years of academic fraud.
In those 18 years, the report showed 3,100 students were enrolled in paper classes, many of them were athletes. Those classes required little to no work. Over the span of almost two decades, the report showed student athletes were steered toward those classes to boost their grades and eligibility.
In the wake of the report, the NCAA said it was reopening its investigation. That case is still pending.
ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.