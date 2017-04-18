NEWS

Man allegedly stole more than 100 cellphones at Coachella

Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao had a backpack containing more more than 100 cellphones belonging to Coachella-goers when he was arrested Friday, April 13, 2017. (KABC)

INDIO, California --
A New York man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than 100 cellphones at Coachella after tech-savvy festivalgoers tracked him down using "Find My iPhone."

Police said Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was arrested on festival grounds on Friday, the first day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Several festival-goers noticed that their cellphones were missing and activated their "Find My iPhone" feature, which provides users with the GPS location of their phones.

Police then followed Henao through the venue and detained him.

Officers said they found a backpack with more than 100 cellphones in Henao's possession.

Some of the phones were returned to the victims, and the remaining devices were turned into the festival's lost and found, where they can be reclaimed.

Henao was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property.

He was released on Saturday after posting $10,000 bail, according to inmate records.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsCoachellatheftcellphonearrestconcertnew yorkbizarreCalifornia
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump signs executive order targeting foreign work visas
DHS secretary: 'We are a nation under attack'
Bodies found in Lumberton
3 killed in 'random act of violence' in downtown Fresno
Repairs being made after gas leak near Durham apartments
More News
Top Stories
Bodies found in Lumberton
NC gets part of NCAA Tournament following HB2 repeal
McDonald's worker saw FB killing suspect, called 911
3 killed in 'random act of violence' in downtown Fresno
Suspect in Facebook video killing fatally shoots himself
12-year-old stops carjacker from abducting her sister
Johnston Co. man wins $1,000 for life in NC lottery game
Show More
Raleigh man accused of peeping
Repairs being made after gas leak near Durham apartments
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she's pardoned from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Trump to sign 'Buy American, Hire American' executive order
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos