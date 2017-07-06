NEWS

Suspect allegedly stole tarp to make homemade slip-n-slide

Daniel Lee Smith (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

CHATHAM COUNTY (WTVD) --
A Chatham County man is facing charges after he allegedly used a stolen tarp to make a homemade slip-n-slide.

On June 10, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office received a report that two 24' x 27' tarps with a total value of $1,500 was stolen from an address in the town of Bennett.

Acting on a tip, investigators later tracked the missing tarps to 36-year-old Daniel Lee Smith of Siler City.

One of the stolen tarps was found in Smith's vehicle, while the other tarp was reportedly used to create the homemade slip-n-slide.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged Smith with felony possession of stolen property.

Smith was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on July 24.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestSiler City
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump insists 'nobody really knows' who meddled in election
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Trump says the West will 'win' over radical Islamic terrorism
More News
Top Stories
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Aggressive fox bites two people in Raleigh
Police find dog trespassing, looking for 'furever' home
Whoa! Truck rollover caught on camera
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Show More
Woman flown to hospital after crash on I-40
Father killed in front of children in fireworks accident
Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to ICU in serious condition
Governor announces 2,000 Wake County jobs
As drones soar in popularity, so do safety concerns
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos