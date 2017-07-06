A Chatham County man is facing charges after he allegedly used a stolen tarp to make a homemade slip-n-slide.On June 10, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office received a report that two 24' x 27' tarps with a total value of $1,500 was stolen from an address in the town of Bennett.Acting on a tip, investigators later tracked the missing tarps to 36-year-old Daniel Lee Smith of Siler City.One of the stolen tarps was found in Smith's vehicle, while the other tarp was reportedly used to create the homemade slip-n-slide.The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged Smith with felony possession of stolen property.Smith was given a $2,500 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on July 24.