A man was subdued after he allegedly tried to breach the cockpit of an American Airlines flight to Honolulu, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News.American Airlines said in a statement that law enforcement met the plane upon landing in Honolulu following a "disturbance" on the flight. The plane was escorted by two F-22 fighter jets for the duration of the flight following the disturbance, U.S. Pacific Command said in a statement.A source at the TSA told ABC News that the man was waiting for the bathroom near the cockpit when a flight attendant asked him to sit down. He had a laptop with him and appeared to try the cockpit door before he was subdued, the source said.The man has been detained, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. The DHS is continuing to monitor all flights "out of an abundance of caution," it said.Law enforcement is now responding to analyze a suspicious item associated with the man, a source told ABC News.Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed safely at 11:35 a.m. local time, according to American Airlines. All passengers are off the plane and safe, and operations at the airport have resumed as normal.A total of 181 passengers and six crew members were on board, according to the airline.The incident is under investigation.Further details were not immediately available.