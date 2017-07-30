Man arrested for breaking into Goldsboro home

A man was arrested in Goldsboro after breaking into a home in the 100 block of Orchestra Lane.Authorities said that Steven Craig Smith, 33, is being charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.The investigation into Smith began in July when he was suspected of breaking and entering in the Mar Mac community.Smith's bond is set at $6,000.Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Major Richard Lewis at (919)705-6542.