The Harnett County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that started with an argument over bright car headlights.Investigators said the shooting victim was headed down Shady Grove Road towards NC Hwy 210 on Saturday around 8 p.m. when he met an oncoming vehicle with its bright lights on.The victim flashed his lights in an attempt to get the oncoming driver to dim the bright lights.The suspect turned around and caught up with the victim at an intersection stop sign. The suspect pulled along the left side of the victim's vehicle, rolled down the window, and a verbal altercation began over the bright lights.The driver in the suspect vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired, from inside the vehicle, 3 to 5 bullets into the victim's vehicle. The victim was struck in the shoulder. A passenger in the victim's vehicle was not hurt.The victim left the scene and called 911.The suspect car was described as a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows, rear spoiler, black aftermarket wheels, and low profile tires that was later found in Lillington.Deputies later issued warrants for 20-year-old Tyree Sharif Newsuan charging him with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting into an occupied property.On Friday, authorities said officers with the Lumberton Police Department arrested Newsuan around 9:30 a.m at the Royal Inn hotel on Lackey Street. Officials say he will be transferred back to Harnett County.The victim in the shooting has since been released from the hospital.