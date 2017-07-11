ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
On July 4, police were called to the 1200 block of Niblick Drive after reports of a possible shooting.
When police arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was transported to UNC Nash Healthcare where he later died.
On Tuesday, 24-year-old Jamonte Epps turned himself into the Rocky Mount Police Department for fatally shooting 28-year-old Raymond Lee.
Epps is charged with first-degree murder and was booked into the Nash County Jail.
The investigation is still on-going.