Man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday around 11:15 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
Fayetteville police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday around 11:15 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road.

Police said that the motorcyclist, 60-year-old Daniel Abner, was traveling on Cedar Creek Road towards Clinton Road when a silver SUV turned in the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Ronnie Richardson, was traveling on Cedar Creek Road and was turning left onto Locks Creek Road.

The Abner was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Richardson was also taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured.


Richardson was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a safe movement violation.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the crash and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
