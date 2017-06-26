  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Gov. Roy Cooper addressing state budget at news conference
NEWS

Suspect arrested in fatal Johnston County shooting that started as an argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has died after he was shot in the chest Sunday night. (Shutterstock file)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Johnston County have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that started as an argument Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Barefoot Street in Benson.

When authorities arrived, they found 40-year-old Jason Audas Rivera of Smithfield suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

First responders tried to give him CPR, but he died at the scene.

Authorities later arrested 22-year-old Michael Trism Fenix Willis of Lucama in connection with the shooting.

An investigation revealed that Willis and Rivera were visiting an apartment on Barefoot Street when they got into an argument. The argument then turned physical, and Willis shot Rivera in the chest, officials said.

Rivera was able to walk out of the apartment. but collapsed on the sidewalk as Willis fled the scene, according to authorities.

Willis later turned himself in to authorities and was and was charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held under no bond at the Johnston County Jail in Smithfield.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingman injuredman shotjohnston county newsBenson
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Supreme Court agrees to review Trump travel ban case
Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence
Trump 'leaving open' possibility conversations with Comey were taped: Adviser
Home invasion suspect shot, killed by neighbor
More News
Top Stories
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Home invasion suspect shot, killed by neighbor
Man arrested in Fayetteville rape case
Governor Roy Cooper still considering budget agreement
Driver crashes in Apex, leaves over 100 without power
Facebook celebrates Harry Potter with Easter egg
Man on family vacation robbed and shot
Show More
Fayetteville police arrest 3 suspects following break-in
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
22-year-old dies after falling from NC waterfall
NC teen missing for over a year reunited with family
Nice weather to start the week!
More News
Top Video
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
Raleigh man arrested, charged with intent to kill
More Video