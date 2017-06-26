Authorities in Johnston County have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that started as an argument Sunday night.The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Barefoot Street in Benson.When authorities arrived, they found 40-year-old Jason Audas Rivera of Smithfield suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.First responders tried to give him CPR, but he died at the scene.Authorities later arrested 22-year-old Michael Trism Fenix Willis of Lucama in connection with the shooting.An investigation revealed that Willis and Rivera were visiting an apartment on Barefoot Street when they got into an argument. The argument then turned physical, and Willis shot Rivera in the chest, officials said.Rivera was able to walk out of the apartment. but collapsed on the sidewalk as Willis fled the scene, according to authorities.Willis later turned himself in to authorities and was and was charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held under no bond at the Johnston County Jail in Smithfield.