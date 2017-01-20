A Lumberton man has been arrested and charged in the 2015 shooting death of a man in Charlotte.Charlotte police spokesman Keith Trietley said in a statement that 28-year-old Robert Lewis Daniels Jr. was arrested in Fayetteville on Thursday by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies.Trietley said Daniels is charged with killing 37--year-old Rayquan Levon Holmes on April 26, 2015.Daniels is also charged with possession of a gun by a felon.Police said Holmes drove to his girlfriend's home after he was shot and she drove him to a Charlotte hospital, where he died.