Man arrested in Fayetteville teen's rape investigation

Terrance Regan (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville man is facing charges in connection with a teen's sexual assault.

Fayetteville police say on Sunday around 1 a.m., officers were called to an address near Pamalee Drive about a reported rape.

An investigation revealed that a 17-year-old girl was visiting 35-year-old Terrance Regan, when the suspect would not allow the victim to leave and forcibly raped her.

The teen was eventually able to escape from the suspect and called 911.

Officers attempted to make contact with Regan at his home on Tryon Drive, but were unable to.

Regan later turned himself into authorities at the Cumberland County Detention Center on Thursday.

He is charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

Regan is currently being held at the detention facility under a $25,000 secured bond.

