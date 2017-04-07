Aaron Benjamin Hawn

Authorities in Clayton say a man has been arrested in a sex offense case involving two young girls that spanned 5 years and two states.Clayton Police Detectives, along with the help of Arkansas State Police, arrested 24-year-old Aaron Benjamin Hawn in Kensett, Arkansas on Tuesday.He has been charged with three counts of sexual offense with a child and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.The charges involved two victims under the age of 13 and happened between 2012 and 2013 in two different Clayton homes.Authorities said he was not related to the two girls, but knew their family members.Hawn will be extradited back to Johnson County to face charges.