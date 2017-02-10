NEWS

Man arrested in sexual battery of 3 N.C. State students

Quincy Delano Beauford (N.C. State University Police)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with three cases of sexual battery and assault against N.C. State students.

Quincy Delano Beauford, 19, who is not affiliated with the university, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of assault on a female.

On Thursday, a WolfAlert was issued advising of a report of a sexual battery that occurred on Wednesday about 1 p.m. on Hillsborough Street near Kilgore Hall, the university said.

After receiving the WolfAlert message, two other female students contacted the University Police Department and advised that they too were victims of sexual battery and assault by this suspect.

On Friday, University Police developed investigative leads that led to Beauford's arrest in the 2600 block of Wolf Village Way.

Beauford, of the 2100 block of Versatile Lane in Raleigh, was taken before a Wake County magistrate and then placed in the Wake County Jail.

