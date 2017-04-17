Man arrested on charge of attempting to solicit minor

An undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a man on a charge of solicitation of a minor for a sex act.Television station WXII reports 39-year-old Robert Sargent Jr. is accused of soliciting an undercover Alamance County Sheriff's deputy who he believed was a 13-year-old.Deputies say Sargent arrived at South Graham Municipal Park at 1 a.m. Saturday and then left in a vehicle. Sheriff's deputies and Graham police took Sargent into custody after a short chase.He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. It's unclear if Sargent has an attorney.