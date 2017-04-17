NEWS

Man arrested on charge of attempting to solicit minor

Robert Sargent Jr. (Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

GRAHAM, North Carolina --
An undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a man on a charge of solicitation of a minor for a sex act.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Television station WXII reports 39-year-old Robert Sargent Jr. is accused of soliciting an undercover Alamance County Sheriff's deputy who he believed was a 13-year-old.

Deputies say Sargent arrived at South Graham Municipal Park at 1 a.m. Saturday and then left in a vehicle. Sheriff's deputies and Graham police took Sargent into custody after a short chase.

He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. It's unclear if Sargent has an attorney.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsinternet sex crimesNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
Crooks ram bank with flatbed truck
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Woman charged with manslaughter in Easter shooting
More News
Top Stories
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Couple booted from United flight in Houston
Still haven't filed? Tips to help you with your taxes
Pence declares end to 'strategic patience' on N. Korea
Show More
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
Woman charged with manslaughter in Easter shooting
Several injured after false reports of shooting in NY
Mother accused of abusing child on video
What's with all the smoke in the Triangle?
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos