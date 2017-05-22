A Durham man is facing charges after he alleged exposed himself at a Cary park.It happened Sunday along Black Creek Greenway, near the Cary Dog Park and from the Sk8 Cary skate park.According to a police report, 21-year-old Jonathan Perez exposed his private parts at the park, which is open to the public.Authorities tell ABC11 that he exposed himself to a woman on the greenway.Perez was later arrested. He has been charged with indecent exposure and placed under a $1,000 bond.He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.