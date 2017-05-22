NEWS

Man facing charges after allegedly exposing himself at Cary park

Jonathan Perez (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man is facing charges after he alleged exposed himself at a Cary park.

It happened Sunday along Black Creek Greenway, near the Cary Dog Park and from the Sk8 Cary skate park.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Jonathan Perez exposed his private parts at the park, which is open to the public.

Authorities tell ABC11 that he exposed himself to a woman on the greenway.

Perez was later arrested. He has been charged with indecent exposure and placed under a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

