Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck in Hillsborough

The construction truck came loose and rolled down a hill (WTVD)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a construction vehicle in the driveway of a house in Hillsborough, according to police. A man was charged in the incident.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Dogwood Bloom Lane off Quincy Cottage Road in the Forest Ridge subdivision. Homes are still being built in that area.

Officials said the vehicle came loose while it was being loaded and rolled down a hill towards the house, hitting the child. The house had significant damage to the garage area.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Alejandro Suarez of Angier was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Officials said he was responsible for the control of the vehicle.

"At this point, we don't believe the vehicle was properly secured," Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. "We will also be following up the investigation, looking at the mechanical condition of the vehicle and confirming all of the working relationships, regarding specifically which company the crew was working for."

Suarez was taken to the Orange County Jail under a $10,000 bond.
