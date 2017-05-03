NEWS

Raleigh man charged after elderly woman's fatal fall down the stairs

Andreas Peter Bastas in court (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has charged a man with murder in the death of an elderly woman.

On April 29, an ambulance was called to the 2300 block of Bertie Drive for a report of a person falling down stairs. Eighty-four-year-old Renee Costa was taken to WakeMed where she died May 1.

At first, there were no signs of foul play, but after getting more information, Raleigh detectives have charged 40-year-old Andreas Peter Bastas with murder in Costa's death.

Bastas had his first court appearance in a Wake County courtroom on Wednesday. According to records, Bastas has been arrested at least eight times since 2010.

Police have been called to the home on 10 separate occasions in the last five years.

