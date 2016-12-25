CARTERET COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --One man is in jail and another man is injured in a Christmas Day shooting in Carteret County.
Witnesses told deputies that 20-year-old Michael Becker shot 43-year-old Jeffrey Joseph after a confrontation involving Becker's mother, WCTI reports.
Witnesses said Joseph fired one shot in Becker's direction after confronting his mother. Becker allegedly retrieved a shotgun and fired numerous rounds at Joseph.
Joseph was taken to a local hospital after being hit with several pellets. He was then transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Becker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and taken to the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
He was already out on a $50,000 bond after being charged with burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and two additional assault charges in separate incidents earlier in the week.
Deputies are still investigating.
