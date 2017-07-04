NEWS

Man charged in Cumberland County shooting and crash

Christopher Glenn Jones (image courtesy Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has a charged a man in a shooting incident that ended in a chain-reaction crash Monday.

Deputies said it began around 2:30 p.m. when 39-year-old Christopher Glenn Jones went to a home in the 2900 Block of Cumberland Road where he got into an argument with two men.

As he left, deputies said Jones fired a gun at the residents. One of the men fired back with a high-powered rifle hitting Jones in the leg along with his car and two others driving by that his car collided with as he backed out of the driveway.

Jones is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay, and obstruct. He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is still open and more charges are expected.
