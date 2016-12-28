NEWS

Man charged in death of NCCU senior

Brittany Plummer

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department has charged 23-year-old Melvin Brewington with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving in the death of 27-year-old Brittany Plummer, who died in a crash on US 15-501 at Cornwallis Road December 6.

The side of the bridge was heavily damaged by the crash.


Investigators said a 2013 Hyundai driven Brewington ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete bridge barrier just before midnight. Brewington was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene.
