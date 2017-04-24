Man charged in Durham double shooting

Durham police have charged a 21-year-old with shooting two men on Angier Avenue last October.Investigators said a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were seriously wounded in the drive-by shooting around 3 p.m. on October 31.Michael D'Lante Gibson was arrested in Burlington. He's charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.He's in the Durham County Jail under a $1,270,000 bond.Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341.