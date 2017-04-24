Man charged in Durham double shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police have charged a 21-year-old with shooting two men on Angier Avenue last October.
Investigators said a 50-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were seriously wounded in the drive-by shooting around 3 p.m. on October 31.
Michael D'Lante Gibson was arrested in Burlington. He's charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
He's in the Durham County Jail under a $1,270,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Investigator Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341.
Report a Typo