Jennafer, right, was only 13 years old when she was struck and killed by a car that sped away.

Kyle Strait was 16 when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.

A Marine accused in the hit-and-run deaths of two Harnett County teenagers has been returned to North Carolina to face the charges.On January 16, 2016, Jennafer Schark, 13, and Kyle Strait, 16, both of Broadway died as they walked to a convenience store to get some snacks. Another teen, Steven Daniels, 14, of Sanford, was critically injured.It happened on U.S. 421 near McNeill Mill Road.Investigators have charged Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington, identified as the driver, with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter or remove evidence, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.Stewart was once a volunteer firefighter who enlisted in the Marines days before the crash. He was found in San Bernardino County, California, where he had been stationed at Twentynine Palms Marine Base.Investigators also charged Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of the 8300 block of Grey Avvey Place in Raleigh, who was identified as a passenger, with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter and remove evidence, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.Investigators said they followed up on several leads that eventually led to information on the vehicle sought.According to Harnett County Schools, Schark was a student at Western Harnett Middle School. Strait was a student at Western Harnett High School, which is also where Daniels went to school at the time of the incident.In court Monday, a judge reduced Stewart's bond from $250,000 to $150,000. His parents declined comment as they left the courtroom.His attorney said he would have turned himself in when he learned of the charges, but his superiors took him into custody.