NEWS

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run returned to North Carolina

Davis Christian Stewart and Donald Crouse (images courtesy Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

By
LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Marine accused in the hit-and-run deaths of two Harnett County teenagers has been returned to North Carolina to face the charges.

On January 16, 2016, Jennafer Schark, 13, and Kyle Strait, 16, both of Broadway died as they walked to a convenience store to get some snacks. Another teen, Steven Daniels, 14, of Sanford, was critically injured.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened on U.S. 421 near McNeill Mill Road.

Investigators have charged Davis Christian Stewart, 21, of Lillington, identified as the driver, with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter or remove evidence, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.



Stewart was once a volunteer firefighter who enlisted in the Marines days before the crash. He was found in San Bernardino County, California, where he had been stationed at Twentynine Palms Marine Base.

Investigators also charged Donald Conrad Crounse, 20, of the 8300 block of Grey Avvey Place in Raleigh, who was identified as a passenger, with two counts of felony hit and run causing death or serious bodily injury, one count of felony hit and run causing injury, altering and removing evidence, conspiracy to alter and remove evidence, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiracy to commit felony hit and run.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 TEENS KILLED, ONE HURT IN HARNETT COUNTY HIT-AND-RUN

RELATED: KYLE STRAIT'S PARENTS PLEAD FOR PUBLIC'S HELP IN FINDING DRIVER

Investigators said they followed up on several leads that eventually led to information on the vehicle sought.

Jennafer, right, was only 13 years old when she was struck and killed by a car that sped away.


According to Harnett County Schools, Schark was a student at Western Harnett Middle School. Strait was a student at Western Harnett High School, which is also where Daniels went to school at the time of the incident.

Kyle Strait was 16 when he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.


In court Monday, a judge reduced Stewart's bond from $250,000 to $150,000. His parents declined comment as they left the courtroom.

His attorney said he would have turned himself in when he learned of the charges, but his superiors took him into custody.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsharnett county newshit and runchildren hit by cartraffic fatalitiesBroadway
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Facts and figures behind 100 days of President Trump's tweets
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
100 days of Twitter: A timeline of President Trump's tweets
More News
Top Stories
Bumpy evening ahead! Risk of severe weather today
NC DMV will now produce 'REAL IDs'
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
16-year-old accused of stabbing, throwing bleach at teen
The best day to buy gas is...
Woman killed in Durham motorcycle crash identified
NC State police looking for suspect who grabbed woman
Show More
Report reveals hidden horror of sex assaults in schools
Man, woman shot outside Raleigh apartment
Man accused of trying to record people in bookstore bathroom
Corps to release more water from Falls Lake
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos