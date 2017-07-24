NEWS

Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting

Nelson Kwame Brown (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has charged a man in a shooting Sunday that left three hurt.

It happened in the 1600 block of North Market Drive around 4:30 a.m.

The victims have been identified as Raymond Burroughs, 33, Johnny Green, 28, and Conrad Enudu, 22. All three were taken to WakeMed.

Nelson Kwame Brown, 24, is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

He's in the Wake County jail.
