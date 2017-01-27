NEWS

Man charged in stabbing at Raleigh shelter

John Noah Jones (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing that stemmed from a fight at a day shelter late Thursday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Capital Boulevard.

Authorities say a person who lives at the shelter was stabbed while trying to stop an argument that broke out between 45-year-old John Noah Jones and a shelter employee.

The unidentified person was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. The employee was not injured.

Officers later arrested Jones a block away from the incident. Authorities said he is transient and lived nearby.

Jones is charged with assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury and first degree trespassing.

