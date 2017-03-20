NEWS

Man charged in two Fayetteville rape cases from 1995

Louis Lane III (Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It took more than 20 years, but Fayetteville Police finally have a man in custody in two 1995 rape investigations.

The Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit has arrested and charged a Wisconsin man in connection with two incidents - one that occurred on April 28, 1995, and the other on Sept. 19, 1995.

The suspect is Louis Lane III, 59, of the 3100 block of West Mt. Vernon Ave. in Milwaukee.

Warrants were originally issued for these cases in 1995, however at the time, extradition was not approved and Lane had fled the state, police said. Upon a review of these cases, FPD detectives conferred with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on these two cases and extradition was approved.

Stay on top of this breaking news story with the ABC11 News App

Lane was detained in Milwaukee with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office helped extradite Lane back to Cumberland County.

Lane has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, and second-degree sex offense.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on an $800,000 secured bond.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssex offenserapecold casefayetteville newscumberland county newsFayettevilleWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gorsuch called on to represent all Americans in confirmation hearing
FBI head has 'no information' backing Trump wiretap claims
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Bicyclist killed in collision with NCSU police officer
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
More News
Top Stories
Alcohol found in car of teen found dead in woods
Family identifies driver killed in I-85 crash
Woman charged with murder after fatal silicone injection
Stolen Tom Brady jerseys found by FBI
Woman has problems with new computer
NC man charged with murder
No charges for officers involved in Durham shooting
Show More
No wiretap of Trump Tower, GOP intel committee says
Bicyclist killed in collision with NCSU police officer
Firefighters battle western North Carolina wildfire
Family claims someone sprayed poison on boy's slide
Buildings to reopen after huge downtown Raleigh fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
More Photos