The Fayetteville Police Department says it has made an arrest in a fatal shooting where the victim crashed into a house Saturday evening.It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.The people in the house at the time were not hurt.Police said Sunday the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Monday, detectives announced 20-year-old Brian Lamar Martin Jr. of Raeford is charged with first-degree murder in the case.He was being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.