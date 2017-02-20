NEWS

Man charged in Fayetteville fatal shooting where victim crashed into house

Brian Lamar Martin Jr. (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says it has made an arrest in a fatal shooting where the victim crashed into a house Saturday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.

The people in the house at the time were not hurt.

Police said Sunday the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Monday, detectives announced 20-year-old Brian Lamar Martin Jr. of Raeford is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

He was being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

