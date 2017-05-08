Man charged with Fayetteville Burger King robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in an April 18 robbery at a Raeford Road Burger King restaurant.
Detectives said 26-year-old Amir Joushawn Greene came in after 9 p.m. He allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cash register.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
He was arrested Saturday. He's now charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.
He's in the Cumberland County jail under a $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo