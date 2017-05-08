NEWS

Man charged with Fayetteville Burger King robbery

Amir Joushawn Greene (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in an April 18 robbery at a Raeford Road Burger King restaurant.

Detectives said 26-year-old Amir Joushawn Greene came in after 9 p.m. He allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired a shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cash register.

He was arrested Saturday. He's now charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

He's in the Cumberland County jail under a $100,000 bond.

