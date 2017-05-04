Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting

The Raleigh Police Department says a man who was shot April 19 has died of his injuries.It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hill Street.George Willis Hinton, 30, was shot in his upper torso. He has since passed away at WakeMed.Nineteen-year-old Christopher Jashon Spruill was initially charged after the shooting with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.The charge has now been upgraded to murder.Spruill is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.