Man charged with murder in Raleigh shooting

Christopher Jashon Spruill (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department says a man who was shot April 19 has died of his injuries.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hill Street.

George Willis Hinton, 30, was shot in his upper torso. He has since passed away at WakeMed.

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Jashon Spruill was initially charged after the shooting with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The charge has now been upgraded to murder.

Spruill is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.


