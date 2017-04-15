Man charged with setting Creedmoor home on fire

CREEDMOOR, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man has been charged with arson for intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Creedmoor earlier this month.
Creedmoor Police said around 3:05 p.m. on April 6, officers and firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of Durham Avenue.
Firefighters found the mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire but the home was a total loss.
Despite four people being inside the home while the fire was raging, no injuries were reported.
Police have charged 33-year-old Jerry Jefferies with first-degree arson and malicious damage to occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.
