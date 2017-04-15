Man charged with setting Creedmoor home on fire

A man has been charged with arson for intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Creedmoor earlier this month.Creedmoor Police said around 3:05 p.m. on April 6, officers and firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of Durham Avenue.Firefighters found the mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire but the home was a total loss.Despite four people being inside the home while the fire was raging, no injuries were reported.Police have charged 33-year-old Jerry Jefferies with first-degree arson and malicious damage to occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.