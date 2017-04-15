NEWS

Man charged with setting Creedmoor home on fire

Jerry Jefferies (Credit: Creedmoor Police Department)

CREEDMOOR, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man has been charged with arson for intentionally setting fire to a mobile home in Creedmoor earlier this month.

Creedmoor Police said around 3:05 p.m. on April 6, officers and firefighters were called to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of Durham Avenue.

Firefighters found the mobile home completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to extinguish the fire but the home was a total loss.

Despite four people being inside the home while the fire was raging, no injuries were reported.

Police have charged 33-year-old Jerry Jefferies with first-degree arson and malicious damage to occupied property by use of explosive or incendiary.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Creedmoor Police Department at (919) 528-1515, or Granville County Crime Stoppers at (919) 693-3100.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshouse firearsonarson investigationCreedmoor
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117
April the giraffe gives birth before online audience
Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates
More News
Top Stories
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April welcomes her new baby calf
Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
Protesters march to demand Trump release tax returns
Chaos erupts in NYC after Amtrak police Taser man
Judge halts Arkansas plan to execute 8 inmates
Pence aims to reassure allies as tension mounts with North Korea
Show More
3 injured in crash on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
Retired NFL player accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck
Hillside High theater students back from dream trip to Cuba
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Charlotte boy gets stuck in rotating restaurant, dies
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos