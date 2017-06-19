NEWS

Man charged with shooting Durham 14-year-old

Tyrie Dylon Thomas

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department has charged 19-year-old Tyrie Dylon Thomas in the June 13 shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive near Ross Road.

It was the third shooting of a child in the city in a month.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but a brother identified him as Christopher "C.J." Hembry.

Officers said a boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke.

The mother of the boy told ABC11 that her son lost a lot of blood and the top part of his right lung.

Thomas was stopped by Apex police on Saturday and charged with having a stolen gun and carrying a concealed weapon.

Durham police have now charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police have also made arrests in the other two shootings involving children.

On May 14, 10-year-old Daisy Medina was shot and injured on Garrett Road when a bullet came through the ceiling of the room where she lay sleeping.

June 4, 7-year-old Kamari Mumerlyn was shot and killed on Guess Road as he rode in an SUV after a pool party.
