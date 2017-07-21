NEWS

Man claims to have bomb after bank robbery in Sampson County

Goldsboro Road at James Dail Road is blocked off while CCSO continues search of suspect's car (ABC11 Reporter Morgan Norwood)

Derek Rowles
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) --
A bomb squad is searching a car along Highway 13 in Cumberland County after the driver was suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Sampson County Friday morning.

The driver was pulled over about 40 minutes after the alleged heist.

According to Sampson County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Pope, a man in a hoodie entered the First Citizens Bank on NC-24 in Roseboro just before 9:30 a.m.

The suspect passed a note to the teller saying he had a bomb, according to Pope. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Highway 13 just east of Interstate 95 is blocked as the bomb squad investigates.
