A bomb squad is searching a car along Highway 13 in Cumberland County after the driver was suspected of being involved in a bank robbery in Sampson County Friday morning.The driver was pulled over about 40 minutes after the alleged heist.According to Sampson County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Pope, a man in a hoodie entered the First Citizens Bank on NC-24 in Roseboro just before 9:30 a.m.The suspect passed a note to the teller saying he had a bomb, according to Pope. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.Highway 13 just east of Interstate 95 is blocked as the bomb squad investigates.