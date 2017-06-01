Man confesses to peeping up skirts at Raleigh festival

A man accused of taking pictures up women's skirts at the "Got to Be NC" festival at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in May has confessed to the crime.A warrant to search the smartphone of 26-year old Matthew Keller was released Thursday.In the affidavit to obtain that warrant, a Wake County Sheriff's Office detective writes, "I interviewed Mr. Keller and he admitted using his phone placing it in a bag and walking up behind women Mr. Keller tried to record."The investigator, Richard Inscore, wrote that he found more than 32 videos and still pictures of women on the phone."Of the videos and pictures I observed, there were 8 videos where he did the record the under garments," he wrote. "There are several other videos and pictures that still need to be observed to determine if there is other of the same criminal activity that has been committed."It's not clear if all the pictures and videos viewed by the investigator were taken during the festival at the fairgrounds in west Raleigh.Keller was originally charged on Saturday, May 20 at the fairgrounds after two men say they saw what he was doing and held him until law enforcement arrived.At that time, investigators were able to identify two victims. Both were women he was seen following at the festival. However, the search warrant made public Thursday shows there are numerous other victims and that number could rise.It's not known whether sheriff's investigators have identified any of the other women in the videos.