Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash

A Durham County jury has found a man guilty of killing a youth counselor in a drunk driving crash two years ago.Prosecutor say Daryl Lamar Brooks, 43, of Durham, was driving southbound March 11, 2015 along Fayetteville Road near Cook Road when his vehicle rear-ended a car driven by Kelwin Biggs, 53, also of Durham.Biggs' vehicle then collided with oncoming traffic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Biggs lived just two miles from the scene of the wreck. He had worked as a youth counselor with troubled teens at the C.A. Dillon Youth Development Center in Butner. He is survived by his wife and daughter.His family questioned why Brooks was behind the wheel of car considering he had a lengthy criminal record and no driver's license.According to court documents, Brooks received his first driving with a revoked license citation in North Carolina in 1998. He would be cited at least five additional times.In 2005, an officer stopped him for having tinted windows. He found an open container of alcohol in the backseat and later charged him with DWLR.The NC Department of Corrections lists Brooks as an absconder after he failed to meet with his probation officer.After the crash, he was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, felony inflicting serious injury with a vehicle and driving with a revoked license.Police arrested him at a Durham apartment complex after putting out a public appeal for help finding him.