Man crashes pickup truck into Raleigh Bojangles'

A Raleigh Bojangles' is in need of some repair after a pickup truck ran into the business Sunday night.According to the Raleigh Police Department, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of New Bern Avenue.Officers said an elderly man accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the break, causing the truck to ram into the building.Luckily, the driver and patrons of the restaurant were not injured.Authorities have not released the severity of the damage.