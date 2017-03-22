NEWS

Man in critical condition after Fayetteville drive-by shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in what Fayetteville Police say was a drive-by shooting Wednesday.

It happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road.

Police said a man was walking on Turnpike Road when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside him and someone in the car began firing.

The victim was struck once in the head and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detectives with FPD are actively investigating the shooting and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The victim's name is being withheld until detectives can contact the family.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).

