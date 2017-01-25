NEWS

Man critically injured in Fayetteville drive-by shooting

Drive-by shooting on Moore Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating a drive-by shooting after a man was critically injured Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Moore Street.

Authorities say the man was walking along the roadway when an unknown vehicle pulled up beside him and began firing shots.



The victim, who officials say is in his 30's, was hit by the gunshots and taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation. ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

