Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting

Charlotte police said a road rage incident lead to a deadly officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An undercover officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shot a man who approached him with a gun in a road rage incident, authorities said Thursday.


CMPD said on Twitter that a weapon was recovered at the scene of the Thursday shooting on the city's east side. The department said the officer and the victim were Hispanic.



The victim was identified as 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz. The officer has not been identified due to the undercover nature of his assignment, police said.

Word of the shooting came about an hour after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released videos captured on body cameras and dashboard cameras of a shooting last June in which officers said they confronted a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a city bus. That suspect was shot and killed, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
