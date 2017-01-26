Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting

.@CMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. Armed suspect. One fatality. Still under investigation.— City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 26, 2017
CMPD said on Twitter that a weapon was recovered at the scene of the Thursday shooting on the city's east side. The department said the officer and the victim were Hispanic.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz. The officer has not been identified due to the undercover nature of his assignment, police said.
Word of the shooting came about an hour after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released videos captured on body cameras and dashboard cameras of a shooting last June in which officers said they confronted a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a city bus. That suspect was shot and killed, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.
