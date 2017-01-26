Man dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting

.@CMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. Armed suspect. One fatality. Still under investigation. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) January 26, 2017

CMPD has been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. More info will be provided ASAP. Our thoughts are with all involved. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017

Police directing traffic off of Albemarle where officer involved shooting investigation going on pic.twitter.com/uxOtF5ACsg — Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 26, 2017

Just pulled up to the scene of officer involved shooting on Albemarle Rd. A sea of blue lights pic.twitter.com/B9dHiP0Syl — Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) January 26, 2017

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Executive Center Drive and Albemarle Road. Lanes closed in both directions. Stay with 9 for updates. pic.twitter.com/5YferTnlMn — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) January 26, 2017

An undercover officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shot a man who approached him with a gun in a road rage incident, authorities said Thursday.CMPD said on Twitter that a weapon was recovered at the scene of the Thursday shooting on the city's east side. The department said the officer and the victim were Hispanic.The victim was identified as 28-year-old Josue Javier Diaz. The officer has not been identified due to the undercover nature of his assignment, police said.Word of the shooting came about an hour after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released videos captured on body cameras and dashboard cameras of a shooting last June in which officers said they confronted a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a city bus. That suspect was shot and killed, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.